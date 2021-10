This JAG Jeans Rupert Denim Jacket will never go out of style. Classic denim jacket fabricated from a stretch Crosshatch fabrication. Fold-over collar. Long sleeves sport single-button cuffs. Button-flap chest pockets. Side hand pockets. Curved seams create a slim silhouette. Straight back yoke. Straight hemline. 72% cotton, 20% modal, 7% elasterell polyester, 1% spandex. Machine wash cold and line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 22 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.