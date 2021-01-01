Edible Beauty Gold Rush Eye Cream 0.3 oz/ 10 mL

Which skin type is it good for? Normal Oily Combination Dry Sensitive A luxurious, gold leaf-infused eye balm that reduces puffiness, smooths fine lines, banishes dark circles, and brightens for a well-rested look. Solutions for: - Dark circles and puffiness - Fine lines and wrinkles - If you want to know more… Gold leaf imparts a luminous glow, supports natural cellular turnover, and visibly smooths fine lines and wrinkles. A revitalizing trio of coffee, cucumber, and horsetail extracts diminish the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.