NSF Russ Highwaist Pleated Pant in Burgundy. - size S (also in M) NSF Russ Highwaist Pleated Pant in Burgundy. - size S (also in M) 95% viscose 5% spandex. Side slant pockets. Brushed rib knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. 19 at the knee and 19 at the leg opening. Made in USA. NSF-WP164. 9420-BNR. Based out of California, NSF has caught the eye of many. With their clean design and boyish charm, NSF is recognized for its relaxed, modern style looks.