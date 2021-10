Philip B. Russian Amber Conditioner (formerly Russian Amber Imperial Conditioning Creme) restores manageability and shine to lackluster hair. Formulated with amino acids and botanical extracts, it nourishes and fortifies to repair damage and promote strong, healthy strands. Panthenol and rosemary extract replenish moisture to soften and smooth for beautiful hair with body and bounce.Due to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image.