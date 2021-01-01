Russian Roots Ancestry Immigrant Patriotic USA Russia Flag Tank Top

This patriotic design featuring a tree in stars & stripes style American flag & Russia flag roots with the text "American Grown With Russian Roots" is for a Russian or Russian-American with dual citizenship & want to show your Russian heritage. Design is the perfect way to represent the USA & Russia. Show off USA pride and pride in your Russian ancestry with this Family Heritage design for an American who has a family history in Russia. Be proud of your ancestry and share it with the world! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem