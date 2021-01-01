Rustic Sliding Door Fireplace TV Stand, One Size , Gray

Make memories with family near this rustic, modern farmhouse fireplace TV stand in your living room. Lounge on the couch together while you watch a movie and feel the warmth of the electric fireplace as the faux logs feature a dazzling glow. When not in use, the mesh metal sliding doors can hide the fireplace, making it easy to access your media, books, and electronics on the side shelving. This TV stand not only provides warmth to any room, but also adds a stylish, modern industrial appeal with its warp-resistant MDF, wood grain design and metal accents. Including both adjustable shelves and cord management to make organizing your essentials easier. You can also use it as a buffet in your kitchen, as a storage cabinet in your bedroom, or as a bookcase in your home office. Can support up to a 55-inch TV.Features: Quick Ship, Cool To TouchMounting Type: Free StandingTools Required: Phillips (not Included)Measurements: 16 Depth/Inches, 48 Width/Inches, 28 Height/InchesHeating Capacity: 400 Sq FtAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 50% Composite, 50% Medium-Density FibreboardMetal Finish: BlackDecor Styles: Farmhouse, RusticCountry of Origin: Imported