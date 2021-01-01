Baum Rustic Stripe 16-pc. Stoneware Dinnerware Set, One Size , Black

This dinnerware has beautiful banded edges that bring a distressed and rustic feel to any table. This pattern uses classic colors and a rich texture that provide a bold yet original canvas for all meals to come. The black edges and blue bands combine in a very earthy yet sophisticated way! # Pieces In Set: 16Included: 4 6 Inch Bowl(s), 4 10 1/2 Inch Dinner Plate(s), 4 16 oz. Mug(s), 4 9 Inch Salad Plate(s)Features: Microwave SafePlace Setting: Service for 4Shape: RoundBase Material: 100% StonewareCare: Dishwasher SafeCountry of Origin: Imported