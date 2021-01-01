Rwanda Flag Africa Continent Silhouette Gift for Rwandans Tote Bag

This designs shows africa with the colors of the Rwandan flag. It is a nice gift-idea for proud and patriotic Rwandans. Show with the flag of your home country Rwanda your roots. It's just in your DNA! It doesn't matter, if you are born in Rwanda or your ancestors are Rwandans. Rwandan roots. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.