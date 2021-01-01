RX680 2 Watt Rugged Walkie Talkies Waterproof Dustproof Rechargeable Long Range up to 38Mile Two Way Radio with NOAA Weather Alert VOX 2 Pack

LONG RANGE UP TO 38 MILES: Provides an extended long range signal up to 38 miles with 2662 channel combinations & 121 privacy codes to minimize unwanted interference WATERPROOF & DUSTPROOF: Designed to IP54 waterproof & dustproof standards NOAA WEATHER & ALERT: Be prepared for storms and emergencies with built-in NOAA radio receiver and alert in the event of weather or other emergencies 18 HOUR ULTRA LONG RUN TIME: Included rechargeable batteries provide an ultra long runtime of up to 18 hours (90% Standby, 5% talk, 5% listen). Also includes micro-USB doc charger VOX - VOICE-ACTIVATED TRANSMISSION: The user's voice is detected and the radio transmits without the need to press any buttons, freeing hands for other tasks VIBRALERT & CALL ALERT: Your microTALK radio can alert you to incoming signals by sounding an audible call tone only or both with vibrating BUILT-IN LED/ S.O.S. FLASHLIGHT: The LED/ S.O.