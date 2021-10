A modern take on the sophisticated D-frame silhouette Ray-Ban RX7244 brings excitement to your styling. Chic and unique the premium frame is made for those who have the panache to pull it off. Styled with lightweight acetate on the frame front the iridescent metal on the temples is embellished with the signature Ray-Ban logo for a designer touch. | Ray-Ban RX7244 8099 (51) Eyeglasses and Frame in Cherry Red | Acetate/Metal - Online Coastal