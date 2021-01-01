We gave the classic high-top sneaker silhouette the Stuart Weitzman touch with our RYAN HIGH-TOP SNEAKER. This minimalist take on the sporty lace-up is meticulously crafted for a perfectly streamlined silhouette. It is finished with our signature SW Star logo hardware which is available in a variety of finishes depending on the color of the upper. This look is part of the SW Sneaker Edit: At once effortless and polished it offers the ultimate finishing touch to any outfit any time. Stuart Weitzman Ryan High-Top Sneakers, White & Cheetah Leather & Calf Hair, Size: 10 Medium