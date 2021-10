Tularosa Ryan One Piece in White. - size M (also in S, XS, XXS) Tularosa Ryan One Piece in White. - size M (also in S, XS, XXS) 82% polyamide 18% elastane. Hand wash cold. Adjustable shoulder straps. Front tie closure. Front cut-out detail. Imported. TULA-WX573. TRX298 U19. Tularosa, the new LA-based label, is a refined vintage-inspired collection of romantic dresses, textural jackets, and embroidered tops designed for the wild at heart.