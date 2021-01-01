SER.O.YA Ryan Oversized Jacket in Blue. - size XXS (also in S) SER.O.YA Ryan Oversized Jacket in Blue. - size XXS (also in S) 100% cotton. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Front button closure and buttoned cuffs. 4 exterior pockets. 3 interior pockets, including a zipper pocket. Intentionally destroyed detail. Light fading. SERR-WO4. SR01-3332. SER.O.YA is a New York-based contemporary brand with a purpose that transcends fashion. Through a collection of unconstrained, gender-optional designs, SER.O.YA aims to be a vessel for positivity: spreading good energy, encouraging connectivity, and catalyzing social movement. Each drop, SER.O.YA partners with a different organization, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to each charitable cause. We say do you, wear you.