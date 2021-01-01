From heritor
Heritor Ryder Automatic Black Skeleton Dial Mens Watch HR4606
Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a black (croco-embossed) leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel. Black (skeleton center) dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire-coated mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Ryder Series. Casual watch style. Heritor Ryder Automatic Black Skeleton Dial Mens Watch HR4606.