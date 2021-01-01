Rag & Bone Ryder Muscle Tee in Black. - size S (also in M) Rag & Bone Ryder Muscle Tee in Black. - size S (also in M) 100% organic cotton. Made in Peru. Machine wash. Cap sleeves. Jersey fabric. Raw-cut, notched hem. RGBR-WS423. WCC21PT025PP25. rag & bone is rooted in a dedication to craftsmanship, innovation and timeless style. Each collection is designed in New York and developed through the time-honored techniques of some of the oldest and most supremely skilled manufacturers from around the world. Since the brand's origins in 2002 the focus has been, and always remains, on creating the highest quality goods.