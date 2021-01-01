The Steve Madden Ryeker Slip-On Oxford is the perfect choice for your street-smart wardrobe with its contrast stitching and stylish outsole. Lace-up styling. Pull-loop at heel for easy on/off access. Suede leather upper and breathable leather lining. Lightly cushioned man-made footbed provides added comfort. Durable rubber outsole. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 1 lb 2 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.