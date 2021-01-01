Lovers + Friends Rylan Jacket in Black. - size XXS (also in M, S, XL) Lovers + Friends Rylan Jacket in Black. - size XXS (also in M, S, XL) Self: 96% poly 4% spandexLining: 95% poly 5% spandex. Dry clean only. Front snap button closures at hem. Buckle waist tabs. Lightly padded shoulders. Surplice front. Imported. LOVF-WO391. LFOW216 F19. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.