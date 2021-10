Add a touch of luxury and texture to a living space with the Ryley accent pillow in black. Luring with fabulous faux feather fur, it's as soft and sumptuous as you can imagine.Shape: SquarePillow Size: 20 X 20 InBack Fabric: Faux FurFront Fabric: Faux FurFabric Content: 100% PolyesterFilling Content: 100% Poly-FoamCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Imported