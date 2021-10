*Stay cushioned and supported with every step in the Rythma walking shoe from Ryka *Streamlined mesh upper *Cushy Plush Fit tongue and collar *Lace-up closure *Anatomical insole for extra arch and heel support *Molded heel counter *Ultra Flex in the forefoot makes every step easy *Full-length RE-ZORB® LITE drop-in for impact protection and shock absorption *Rubber on outsole with flex grooves