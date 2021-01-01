S-2 Tracker Anti-submarine Warfare ASW Aircraft Diagram Tote Bag

For classic American war planes lovers, military airplane flight simulator fans enthusiasts of Navy aviation, pilot dad, granddad and son model maker a video computer gamer. S-2 Tracker Anti-submarine Warfare propeller-driven airplane with twin radial engines and folding wings for storage on aircraft carriers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.