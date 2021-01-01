From levi

Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jean, 31 , Blue

$49.99 on sale
($59.50 save 16%)
In stock
A timelessly chic jean designed for both style and comfort. Built to contour curves, lengthen legs and celebrate your form. Made with an innovative tummy-sliming panel. Levi's Sculpt with Hypersoft is super-soft for enhanced comfort with supportive stretch. Distressed for a laidback look.âLevis Style: 311Closure Type: Button & ZipperConcerns: Tummy SolutionsFit: Curvy FitPockets: 2 Back Slip Pockets, 1 Front Coin Pocket, 2 Front Slip PocketsRise: Mid RiseFabric Content: 79% Cotton, 19% Polyester, 2% ElastaneFabric Description: DenimInseam: Average, 30 InLeg Style: Skinny LegCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported

