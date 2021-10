This special edition Formula 1 Senna Calibre 16 chronograph watch from TAG Heuer showcases Senna on the tachymeter bezel, black opalin dial and the case back. The watch features a Swiss quartz chronograph movement housed in a 44mm stainless steel case topped by a flat sapphire crystal and a case back emblazoned with an homage to Ayrton Senna. The black leather strap with yellow stitching secures with a buckle clasp and the watch is water-resistant to 200 meters.