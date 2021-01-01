LimbSaver S-Coil 4.5" Bow Stabilizer, Black

Optimized to drastically reduce string vibration and exceptional noise reduction, this LimbSaver ® S-Coil 4 1/2” Stabilizer uses NAVCOM ® technology and a lightweight construction for exceptional accuracy and stability. This weatherproof stabilizer dampens hand shock, reduces bow torque and improves balance. ** Learn more about THE PROS Archery Services available at all DICK'S Sporting Goods locations ** FEATURES: Ideal for all seasons Incorporates NAVCOM ® technology Reduces bow torque Maximizes noise reduction Dampens hand shock Drastically reduces vibration Weatherproof Compact Length: 4.5” Diameter: 1.6” Weight: 4.73 oz. Model: 3061 LimbSaver