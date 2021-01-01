Paco Rabanne Men's Cologne Men - Invictus 1.7-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men

Invictus 1.7-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men. He can be the champion with this invigorating fragrance crafted with heroic notes of grapefruit, bay leaf, patchouli and oakmoss. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.1.7 oz.Top notes: grapefruit and marine accordMiddle notes: bay leaf and Hedione jasmineBase notes: guaiac wood, patchouli, oakmoss and ambergrisMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.