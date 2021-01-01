Burberry Men's Cologne Men - London 3.3-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men

London 3.3-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men. This signature fragrance from Burberry London combines warm spice with rich notes of leather, wood and tobacco leaf for a sophisticated, masculine scent.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.3.3 oz.Notes: bergamot, lavender, cinnamon, pepper, mimosa, leather, guaiac wood, oakmoss and tobacco leafMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.