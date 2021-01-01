Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Casio G-Shock Classic Analog-Digital Men's Watch Ga2110Et-8A

The Ga2110 models combine practical and utilitarian colors of the bezels, faces, and bands that go well with today's fashions to create distinctive looks. These new G-Shock models combine thin cases with new designs. A carbon core guard structure protects the module by enclosing it in a carbon case. The gray case is made of fine resin embedded with carbon fibers for outstanding strength, crack resistance, and durability. The gray resin strap secures with a buckle clasp and the watch is water-resistant to 200m.