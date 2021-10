This classic Longines Master Collection automatic watch features a round 38.5mm stainless steel case with 18K yellow gold-plating. The watch is enhanced with a silver-tone dial, diamond indicators, sapphire crystal, and water-resistance to 30m. The functionality of this timepiece includes hours, minutes, seconds, and date. The stainless steel bracelet also features 18K yellow gold-plating and secures with a deployment buckle clasp.