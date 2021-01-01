Levi's Water Less Men's 510 Skinny Jeans - Stretch, 32 32, Black

Our designers challenged themselves to get the same looks we all love, but using less water in the finishing stage. That's why Levi's developed more than 20 innovative techniques that do just that: use less of our world's precious natural resource. Through 2019, 69% of Levi's bottoms were made waterless.Offered in Big & Tall in select finishesLevis Style: 510Closure Type: Button & ZipperFit: Skinny FitPockets: 2 Front Slip Pockets, 1 Front Coin Pocket, 2 Back Slip PocketsRise: At WaistFabric Content: 99% Cotton, 1% ElastaneFabric Description: DenimLeg Style: Skinny LegCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported