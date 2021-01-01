Stainless steel case with a black silicone strap. Fixed black-plated bezel. Black and silver (cut-out) dial with silver-tone skeleton hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Chronograph - four sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute, 1/10th of a second and 24 hour. Hattori caliber VD56 quartz movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 48 mm. Case thickness: 16 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Band length: 8.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. S1 Rally Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta S1 Rally Chronograph Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch 30318.