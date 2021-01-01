The EGO® S2 REACH Medium PVC Fishing Net has advanced handle extension technology that allows the handle to move from 48” to 108” with ease. The S2 REACH net has a non-tangle PVC coated mesh net with a flat bottom and 16” bag depth. The innovative grip design gives anglers a comfortable and secure hold, and the S2 even floats in water. FEATURES: Medium PVC flat bottom fishing net S2 Slider utilizes advanced handle extension technology Extends with push of button and pull on the handle Designed to float Innovative grip design Unique scoop design Non-tangle PVC coated mesh 48” handle extends to 108” Bag Depth: 16” Hoop Size: 17” x 19” 2 year limited manufacturer warranty Model: 72081 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 478-788-2404.