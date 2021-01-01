brainwavz s3 noise isolating in-ear headphones earbuds earphones with remote and microphone

In-ear Earbuds with wide soundstage with accurate sound reproduction Earphones with Clearwavz remote designed to work on iOS devices such as iPhone iPad and iPod, crafted with high precision MEMS microphone for high clarity All metal housing in an in-ear headphone design with special finish to give a smooth, slick feel. Flat cable for less tangle and easy to wear ear buds. The cables are made with high purity OFC copper wiring at its core The all metal housing, that has been meticulously crafted, is sleek and durable. Included with the earphones are premium Comply foam eartips and Brainwavz signature earphone carrying case.