Translation to English: How long the nights of restless lovers last...(Saa'di Shirazi, Persian Poet) Persian calligraphy is a delight to the sight and cherishes the eyes. It's noble and the letters are softly curved in each word, you won't find such a beauty everywhere. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.