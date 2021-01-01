From gebimsel und ged ns - nordsee - bremen hamburg

Sabbel nich, dat geit! Lighthouse Wave North Sea Sea Anchor T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Lighthouse and anchor surround the funny North German saying "Sabbel nich, dat geit". Do you love funny sayings, the North Sea, Baltic Sea, North Germany or the sea? - and see the lighthouse as a sign for it? Then this design is perfect. The perfect design if you want summer, sea and sailing. Are you on holiday on the North Sea or Baltic Sea; or do you even live in a Hanseatic city such as Bremen, Bremerhaven, Hamburg, Kiel, Lübeck or Flensburg? Then grab it! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com