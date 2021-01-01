We've taken this timeless boot, with its country flair and given it a slightly more updated urban twist. You can't go wrong with the fantastic handworked full grain oiled tanned Italian leather or the classic lines. Round toe, lace-up ties and low block heel with a Goodyear welted construction. From the Made in the USA collection. - Made in the USA. Sourced from domestic and imported products. - Leather lined - Rubber outsole - Goodyear welt construction - Fabric laces - 5 1/6" shaft height - 8" shaft circumference - 2 1/2" heel height | Frye Sabrina 6G Lace Up Boots, Mid Heel Italian Leather in Cognac Size 5-5