Sabrina Ionescu Liberty Explorer Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey

POUNDING PAVEMENT. The Liberty are New Yorkâs team, representing the enduringly spirited and street smart attitude of the City. For the teamâs Nike Explorer Edition Jersey, speckled details represent the urban pavement while jagged, graphic details embody the toughness and eccentricity that defines true New Yorkers. Fly Fabric Double-knit mesh fabric feels soft and lightweight. Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable. Explorer Jersey The WNBA Explorer Edition jersey is part of the WNBA's new lineup of uniforms. It reps the team's home and bold primary identity. Product Details Loose fit for a roomy feel Ribbed neckline and armholes Sewn-on jock tag Heat-applied graphics 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DJ4573; Color: Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult