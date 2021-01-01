Mary Frances Safari Crossbody Clutch Handbag, Multi

SAFARI BEADED HANDBAG - Add a spark of playfulness to your day with this unique beaded & embroidered crossbody clutch. This handbag is a must-have for any animal lover! ZIPPER SECURITY - Along with a back-slit pocket for easy access, this product 8.5" x 0.5" x 6" with a 24” strap drop also has a zipper closure to keep your cell phone safe. REMOVABLE CHAIN STRAP - This handbag packs an impressive wow factor, from its stunning look to its practical design. You can hang it on your arm or remove the strap to carry it how you like. MADE BY MARY FRANCES – From artistic roots in the Bay Area to the covers of magazines, Mary Frances has made fashion her passion. Internationally scaled and globally lauded, Mary Frances has become the face of artisanship, class, and style. HANDMADE DESIGN - Respect for the artisan is just as important as respect for the customer. That’s why Mary Frances only works with socially compliant partners for the highest quality products you can love to wear and be proud to own.