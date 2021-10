Every single one of L'Objet's candles is handmade in the brand's atelier to exacting standards. Housed in a porcelain vessel that's decorated with gold-painted leopard spots and rims, this 'Safari' version is fragranced with the label's signature sweet Pink Champagne scent. The lid is topped with a rose quartz cabochon which is believed to bring trust, harmony and unconditional love into the home.