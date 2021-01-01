Safari - South Africa Flag - South Africa Elephant Raglan Baseball Tee

South Africa flag design with elephants in the step, for South Africans, safari lovers and all lovers of elephants and South Africa. Suitable for safari birthday decoration, safari shirt and safari decoration. Your Safari of Life design, perfect for your next holiday in the Safari Land. Suitable for all South Africa products. Perfect addition to your South Africa jersey, South Africa flag and hat. Enjoy the Big Fife in the Kruger Park. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem