Saffron Rose Conditioner (1 Liter)

When used after our Saffron Rose shampoo, this gentle conditioner detangles, hydrates and smoothes hair. Used in traditional Persian beauty rituals for centuries, the "Antioxidant Powerhouse" created by Saffron, Rose, Pistachio and Pomegranate nourish and strengthen the hair strand while restoring elasticity, making your hair look/feel softer, stronger and healthier. Finally, our proprietary blend of Proteins, Panthenol, Vitamin E and Ginger adds shine while repairing damage from environmental pollutants/styling tools. Can be used daily and is Safe for color/chemically treated hair. Who It\'s For: It is a versatile, gentle conditioner perfect for anyone looking to detangle, defrizz, moisturize and add shine to their hair. Can be used daily.