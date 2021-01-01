B & C Safran Mens Polo Shirt / Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirts (Gold) - XXL - Also in: M, L, S, XL

Short-sleeved Polo shirt. - 1x1 Rib flat knitted collar and cuffs. - 3-button placket reinforced with fusible interlining. - Matching colour buttons. - Necktape. - Side seams. - Regular fit. - Also available in ladies sizes, code PW455. - Weight: 180g/m². - Fabric: 100% pre-shrunk, ring-spun, combed pique cotton. - Size: S Chest To Fit (ins) 39, body length (cm) 70.5, sleeve length (cm) 23.5. - M Chest To Fit (ins) 42, body length (cm) 73, sleeve length (cm) 24. - L Chest To Fit (ins) 45, body length (cm) 75.5, sleeve length (cm) 24.5. - XL Chest To Fit (ins) 48, body length (cm) 78, sleeve length (cm) 25. - 2XL Chest To Fit (ins) 50, body length (cm) 80.5, sleeve length (cm) 25.5. - 3XL Chest To Fit (ins) 53, body length (cm) 83, sleeve length (cm) 26. - Gender: Men