B & C Safran Pure Ladies Short Sleeve Polo Shirt (Black) - XS - Also in: XL, L, M

Short-sleeved Polo shirt. - 1x1 Rib flat knitted collar and cuffs. - Feminine cut. - 2-button placket reinforced with fusible interlining. - Matching colour buttons. - Necktape. - Side seams. - Medium fit. - Also available in mens sizes, code PU409. - Weight: 180g/m². - Fabric: 100% pre-shrunk, ring-spun, combed pique cotton. - B & C - The B & C Collection is based on a desire for all things new, curiosity and fascination for creativity. - Every garment in the collection should evoke a promotion, a campaign, an event or a message, and the creative work lying behind them. - Be inspired. - Gender: Women