Sage Amethyst Scent | Handcrafted | Vegan | Gemstone Perfume Oil Roll On | 8oz

AMETHYST FRAGRANCE - A sheerer exploration of the original Amethyst scent, this fragrance is as elementally delightful as a lavender tea cookie - wear it whenever you want to enchant or be enchanted by its delicate, alluring beauty. PERFUME NOTES – As Sage's new interpretation of the ethereally beautiful purple stone, this blend begins with a top note of calming French Lavender in honor of the gem's legendary ability to promote a spirit of peacefulness. The fragrance's middle note of wild African Violet and Spicy Lilac is lush and beguiling, and rests on a warm, meditative base note of Sandalwood and Musk that is accented with Vanilla. TRAVEL FRIENDLY VEGAN PERFUMES - Sage perfumes are the perfect travel accessory for perfumistas who loves to travel and always on the go! Our oil perfumes are vegan, cruelty-free, alcohol-free, gluten and nut-free, they do not contain parabens or phthalates, and are proudly made in the U.S.A. QUALITY HANDCRAFTED- Sage perfumes have been handcrafted by sourcing the highest quality essential oils from around the world using raw natural materials, when possible, as well as sustainable, clean synthetics. NOTE- This is not refundable and exchangeable due to Covid Situation.