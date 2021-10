Soludos Sage Sandal is an eco-friendly slide crafted for ultimate open toe comfort. Slip-on design. Leather upper. Soft padded straps. Molded anatomic footbed. Man-made lining, insole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.