HEMANT AND NANDITA Sahar Shirred Mini Dress in Lavender. - size M (also in S, XS) HEMANT AND NANDITA Sahar Shirred Mini Dress in Lavender. - size M (also in S, XS) Self: 97% cotton 3% metallic fiberLining: 100% cotton. Handmade in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Keyhole neckline with tie closure and ruffle trimBlouson sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Smocked waist and embroidered hemLightweight fabric with metallic gold striping. BENE-WD142. HN-SAHAR-5156. Hemant & Nandita blends pop details with casual sophistication, depicting an extreme attention to detail. The designs are an exciting amalgam of prints and embroideries with balanced placements. Development of fresh and new prints with pops of color in the detail and exploring different surface techniques provides the right amount of experimentation and sophisticated elegance to the brand aesthetic.