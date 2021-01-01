Bzees Rouge Sahara Slide Sandals

Bzees Sahara Slide Sandals. Slide into machine-washable style with sunny vibes and the cutest scalloped straps. Stretch fabric with recycled linings. Slip-on fit with an open toe. Scalloped crisscrossing strap design. Bzees Cloud Technology: Welcome to Cloud 9. Dynamic Stretch Uppers: Free and natural movement is finally here. Designed so you'll feel weightless, energized, and free. Anti-Microbial and Odor Control technology. Free Foam Footbeds: Your feet need beds just as much as the rest of your body does. Air Infused Outsoles: You'll feel like you're walking on, well, you get the idea. 2-inch wedge heel. Machine Washable: Toss ‘em in the wash and you're good to go.