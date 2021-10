Lightweight, quick-drying nylon takes you from the beach to the barbecue in swim trunks cut in a classic resort length with multiple pockets for essentials. Enhanced sun protection blocks harmful UV rays, while a chlorine- and salt-resistant finish keeps you looking sharp no matter how many times you jump in the water. 5 1/2" inseam; 11 1/2" leg opening; 8 3/4" front rise Zip fly with snap closure; internal drawcord Adjustable snap side tabs