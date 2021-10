Gucci - Alessandro Michele's vintage influences shape Gucci's cream dress, which is accented with a voluminous pussy bow and an illustrative print of sailboats. Italian crafted from cotton poplin that's blended with tactile linen, it cinches with a belt at the waist before flaring in a series of pleats towards the midi hem. Channel the house's eclectic ouvre by pairing with chunky embellished sandals.