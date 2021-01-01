Stainless steel case with a two-tone (black and silver-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed black-plated bezel with a silver top-ring. Black dial with luminous hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog-digital. Luminescent hands and markers. Perpetual calendar. Digital sub-dial. ETA caliber E48.331 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 45 mm. Case thickness: 15 mm. Band width: 23 mm. Band length: 8 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: perpetual calendar, chronograph, world time, alarm, month, date, day, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second, battery eol indicator, thermometer, altitude indicator, barometer, compass. Additional Info: metro, regetta, speed, compass, alarm and tide. Sport watch style. Watch label: Swiss made. Item Variations: T056 420 21 051 00, T056-420-21-051-00, T056/420/21/051/00, T0564202105100. Tissot Sailing Touch Chronograph Mens Watch T0564202105100.