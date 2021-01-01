Place Nationale Saint-Georges Top in White. - size 3/L (also in 1/S) Place Nationale Saint-Georges Top in White. - size 3/L (also in 1/S) 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Front button and neck tie closure. Elastic cuffs and hem. Gauze fabric with ruffled trim. Item not sold as a set. Imported. PLNE-WS14. SU20-10. Place Nationale is known for its vintage-inspired feminine silhouettes and bohemian spirit. The British clothing label scours the flea markets of the South of France in search of vintage prints and antique laces as inspiration for its collections. These fabrics are then faithfully reproduced using traditional skills and techniques. The brand insists on using natural & sustainable fabrics and works exclusively with ethical suppliers who also look after the interests of their employees.