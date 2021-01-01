The Hilleberg Saitaris 4 Footprint is a ground sheet for protecting the bottom of your Saitaris 4 Tent. The tent keeps you safe from the elements and plenty of bugs, so why not keep the tent safe from abrasion and ground moisture? The footprint has been cut to the exact Specifications of the Saitaris 4, covering the full Area of the outer tent. Sleeping on the ground can be brutal, so give your tent a little extra love. Features of the Hilleberg Saitaris Footprint Tough ground sheet that protects the tent's floor from rips, dirt, and ground moisture from rising in the vestibule Area This footprint is part of Hilleberg's Black Label, which means it covers the full Area of the outer tent